Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy To Join BJP on August 21

Hyderabad: Congress Rebel MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who had resigned from the party is all set to join BJP in the presence of union minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad on August 21.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, he said it was painful for him to leave after giving his best to the party in his 30 years of association. He said he was leaving the party as he wanted to launch a political movement to free Telangana from the clutches of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family as the Congress in the State in its present form was unable to do it.

“Traitors who have launched personal attacks against you have been given key roles. As you know, Telangana stands for self-respect. It is difficult for me to work under the leadership of a person who has switched various parties, and was jailed after getting caught red-handed while indulging in something no politician should be doing,” he said.

Also Read: Telangana Inti Party Chief Cheruku Sudhakar Joins Congress