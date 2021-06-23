Komatireddy Miffed With KCR Over Yadadri Visit, Raises A Complaint

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed his anguish for not being invited during Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to Yadadri district. He complained to the centre over this. He said that CM KCR had violated the protocol and didn't give information to him regarding the developmental activities that are taking place in his constituency. Komatireddy complained to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla regarding this.

On Tuesday, CM KCR visited his adopted village of Vasalamarri in Turkapally mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district but Komatireddy was not invited.

The congress leader questioned the CM, that only pink party leaders have received invitation but not the others. He further questioned that whether KCR is spending money from his own pocket to develop the village.

Komatireddy further added that KCR is trying to pacify the people of Vasalamarri village and recalled that earlier, they have stopped the construction of road which leads to Erravalli where the farmhouse of Telangana CM KCR is present.

