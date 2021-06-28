Komatireddy: Manickam Tagore Sold TPCC Chief's Post

A day after the appointment of Revanth Reddy as the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy criticised the High Command's decision. He accused the party leadership of selling the post. Shortly after his arrival in the city from Delhi, Komatireddy said that, "The TPCC will turn into T-TDP. I will not visit Gandhi Bhavan anymore. Congress’ Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore has sold the TPCC chief’s post. I will prove this. It is similar to cash for vote."

He further added that he would take out a padayatra from Ibrahimpatnam to Bhongir and will explain the injustice meted out to him. Congress’ Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore came to know about the comments made by Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. He said that the High Command is not going to spare anyone who makes comments against the party.

On 26th June, AICC appointed Revanth Reddy as new TPCC Chief. In other appointments, Sonia Gandhi appointed former minister J. Geetha Reddy, former MP M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Jagga Reddy, Mohd Azharuddin and B. Mahesh Kumar Goud as working presidents.

The TPCC got 10 vice-presidents: Chandrashekhar Sambhani, Damodhar Reddy, Ravi Mallu, Podem Veeraiah, Suresh Shetakar, Vem Narender Reddy, Ramesh Mudiraj, Gopishetty Niranjan, T. Kumar Rao and Javeed Ameer.

Former deputy Chief Minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha was named chairman of the election management committee. Former MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy was appointed chairman of the AICC programme implementation committee.

Congress party senior leaders opposed the appointment of Revanth Reddy and were unhappy with High Command's decision.