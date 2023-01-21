Komatireddy Enters Gandhi Bhavan After One Year, Meets Revanth

Bhongir MP and senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkata Reddy stepped into Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of Telangana Congress after 18 months and met Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy. During the meeting, they discussed various issues.

Later the MP said, "I asked the senior leaders to be ready for elections. BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would go for elections during the stipulated time. People of Telangana are waiting to vote for Sonia Gandhi."

"I suggested that the party announces at leade 50 to 60 candidates much before the elections so that they will have time to meet and interact with the cadre," he added.

Speaking to the media, Venkat Reddy said that he never vowed not to step in Gandhi Bhavan and he has been associated with Gandhi Bhavan for 30 years. Venkat Reddy also said that he would take part in the party’s programmes from January 26.

