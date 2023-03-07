Komatireddy Booked Under IPC Sec 506 For Threat Call

A case has been registered against senior Congress leader and Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkatareddy.

It is learned that the case was filed in connection with the case of threatening Cheruku Sudhakar's son over the phone.

Sudhakar's son Suhan filed a complaint yesterday (Monday) in Nalgonda One Town. A case was registered against Komatireddy Venkata Reddy under various sections of IPC 506 (criminal threats).

It is known that the phone call recording in which Komatireddy aides threatened to kill TPCC Vice President Dr. Cheruku Sudhakar and his son Dr. Suhas went viral on social media. However, Komati Reddy issued a clarity. and explained that he had made those comments out of emotion and had only told Sudhakar's son not to criticize him.

Komatireddy also claimed that the audio was leaked after cutting off some words in the conversations.

On the other hand, Cheruku Sudhakar sent this phone conversation to Congress party state in-charge Manikrao Thakre and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy. He also said that he will take it to the notice of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.