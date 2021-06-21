Komati Reddy Delhi Tour After Marathon Meeting With Uttam, What's Cooking?

The senior Congress leaders from Telangana are camping in Delhi and lobbying hard with party high command to become the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president. The party high command started the process to select the new TPCC chief.

According to the reports, the party has shortlisted some of the names - Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, Bongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLA D Sridhar Babu, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, and former MP Madhu Yashki. AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi. From the past few days, Revanth Reddy has been staying in Delhi and recently, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy returned from Delhi after lobbying with available leaders.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy went to Uttam's residence in Hyderabad on Sunday to wish TPCC chief on his birthday. It is learned that the two leaders met for three hours and might have discussed on various issues like the selection of a new president of the TPCC and the developments taking place in the state. After meeting Uttam, he immediately went to Delhi. An official announcement is likely to come this week.