Kokapet Class 9 Boy Drowns After Falling Into Swimming Pool

In a tragic incident, a class 9 boy was drowned in a swimming pool at an apartment in Kokapet of Hyderabad on Sunday.

According to the police, the child, Shyam , along with his parents had come to the city for a house warming ceremony from Vijayawada on Saturday. Shyam went out to play with local children. Minutes later, the child went near the swimming pool where he slipped and fell into it.

When his parents noticed that he was missing and after a frantic search , they found him in the pool. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, the police said.

The police booked a case and verified the CCTV footage to ascertain the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

