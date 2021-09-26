Why KTR Praised Jagtial Newspaper Boy

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao heaped praises on a 12-year-old boy who turned newspaper boy. In the video, the boy is seen with newspapers while riding a bicycle. When a passerby asked him why he was delivering newspapers at this age, then the boy responded, 'What's Wrong?' He also said that if we work hard at this age, then it will help us in the future as well.

KTR shared the video with the caption, "Loved this video from Jagtial Town. This young lad a government school student called Jai Prakash; loved his confidence, composure, and clarity of thought and expression. He says what’s wrong in working while studying and goes on to say it’ll keep him in good stead in future.” The video went viral in no time and everyone is singing praises for the boy's commitment. Here is the video.

Loved this video from Jagtial Town This young lad a Govt school student called Jai Prakash; loved his confidence, composure and clarity of thought & expression 👏👏 He says what’s wrong in working while studying & goes on to say it’ll keep him in good stead in future pic.twitter.com/Ug4wYIGn8a — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 23, 2021

Jai Prakash is a grade 6 student and he studies in a government high school. He has been working as a paperboy since class 3. His mother said that she wanted him to understand what's going on in society and he should learn how to live his life independently. She also said that he has decided to earn money by himself and bear all his expenses. She also stated that his brother also worked as a newspaper delivery boy. Jai Prakash told that he was inspired by former president APJ Abdul Kalam who also worked as a paperboy.