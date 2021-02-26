Know The Revised Parking Fee Details At Commercial Complexes

The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), a wing of the GHMC is getting ready to impose a fine of Rs.50,000 against commercial complexes for violating state parking norms.

In March 2018, orders have been issued by the state government to regulate parking fees in commercial complexes. The owner of the commercial complex need to provide parking for the staff and customers as per the rules.

EVDM Chief, Vishwajit Kampati and other officials inspected some of the shopping malls and multiplexes and noticed that the parking tickets were not given to the customers and full details, including the date and time, were not written on the parking ticket. The Municipal Administration and Urban Planning Department has now given directives to prevent the misuse of the parking policy in order to control parking fees.

For parking tickets, the EVDM is now issuing a format which should be adopted by commercial complexes. Even, if the parking amount is not applicable, the parking ticket must be handed to the customer. If a customer has a bill showing that he has purchased something from the complex, then he/she can be exempted from parking fees from 30 minutes to an hour.

Otherwise, the prescribed parking fee for the timeperiod may be collected. If the individual produces a bill or movie ticket whose amount is greater than the parking fee, a person must get free parking for more than an hour. Otherwise, the prescribed parking amount for a particular time period must be collected.