Know How To Check PF Balance Easily, Interest Rate For PF Subscribers
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has begun crediting 8.5% interest to its subscribers by the end of December. The labour minister Santosh Gangwar said that, "We had said that it would be our endeavour to provide 8.5 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2019-20. Out of this, 8.15 per cent has been the debt component and 0.35 per cent is from capital gains of the equity component. We have issued a notification to provide 8.5 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2019-20. We have also began the process to credit the said rate of interest into subscribers account."
Here are a few different ways to check PF balance.
To check PF balance, EPFO members cans send a message to 7738299899 by typing EPFOHO UAN ENG.
- One can also check PF balance by giving a missed call to 011-22901406 from their registered mobile numbers.
- If you want to check PF balance through EPFO website, just follow these steps:
- Go to EPFO's official website and then click on ‘Our Services’ tab. Then click on 'For Employees'. Click on 'Member Passbook'. Enter UAN and password. In the passbook one can find both the employee and employer's contribution and the interest earned thereof.
- One can also check PF balance through UMANG app. Login using your UAN and OTP.