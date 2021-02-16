Know How To Apply For New Ration Card In Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently announced that the new ration cards will be sanctioned in Telangana. In a public meeting at Haliya, he clarified that new cards would be issued soon. From the last six years, nearly 6 lakh people in the state are waiting for the new ration cards.

In every district, there are thousands of pending ration cards. Pink Cards will be issued to those who are above the poverty line whereas the white ration cards will be given to those who are below the poverty line. People who want to apply for new ration card, they can apply in the nearest Meeseva centre. Applciations can be downloaded from the Meeseva website but now the option is disabled. First, the document has two be downloaded from the Meeseva website and then all the details have to filled. Other documents like Aadhaar and Voter ID should also be provided.

According to the data available, there are 8 lakh bogus ration cards and the government is planning to remove all those cards and issue new ration cards. There are currently 87.56 lakh ration cards in the state. The government has removed nearly 10 lakh bogus ration cards.