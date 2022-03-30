Know About The Posts Under TSPSC Group III Exams

Telangana government is going to fill the vacant posts in different categories soon. Under Group III cadre, there are 1,373 posts. Here is the list of posts under the Group III cadre.

Senior Accountant (Government Life Insurance Sub-Service)

Auditor (Pay & Accounts Sub-Service)

Senior Auditor (Local Fund & Audit Sub-Service)

Assistant Section Officer (Secretariat Sub-Service)

Senior Accountant (Treasuries & Accounts Sub-Service)

Assistant Section Officer (Legislature Sub-Service)

Assistant Section Officer (Finance Department, Secretariat Sub-Service)

Assistant Section Officer (Law Dept., Secretariat Sub-Service)

Assistant Auditor (Pay & Accounts Sub-Service)

Typist-cum-Assistant (Secretariat Sub-Service)

Typist-cum-Assistant (Legislature Sub-Service)

Typist-cum-Assistant (Finance Department, Secretariat Sub-Service)

Junior Assistants (Heads of Departments, Ministerial Service)

Junior Accountant (Directorate, Treasuries & Accounts Sub-Service)

Junior Accountant (Government. Life Insurance Sub-Service)

Typist-cum-Assistant (Law Dept, Secretariat Sub-Service)

Assistant-cum-Typist (Heads of Departments, Ministerial Service)

The syllabus of Group II and Group III is more or less the same. There is no paper IV for Group III. The formation of Telangana is also included as a part of Telangana History in Paper III.

Also Read: ​Must-read Books and Tips To Crack UPSC 2022