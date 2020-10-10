Know About 'Modern Maharshi' Who Cultivates Black Rice Using Vedic Science

Rice is the main source of nourishment for more than half of the world's population. There are different types of rice. Cultivation of rice, an easy task? Obviously, a big no. It requires a lot of effort. Black rice is one of the most exotic foods and it has several medicinal and nutritional values. After knowing its benefits, one could definitely place this only on the emperor’s menu. Cultivation of black rice is not new but cultivating black rice with the help of 'Vedic Science' is something different.

Agriculture as per astrology:

Rohini, Mrugashira, Uttara Shada, Uttara Bhadrapada, Uttara Palguni, Hasta, Mula - These stars are good for plowing, sowing and transplantation of plants. Kautilya Krishnan who hails from Kasimpet village, Ganneruvaram Mandal, Karimnagar has successfully cultivated black rice. He is pursuing his MA Yajurvedabhasyam from National Sanskrit University, Tirupati. The young farmer after examining various methods of farming, he wanted to cultivate black rice using Vedic science.

He used the seedling 'Krishna Vrihi' and followed the guidelines from Krishi Parasara and Surapala's Vrikshayurveda. The efforts of Kautilya paid off and the cultivation of black rice turned out to be a grand success. He coated the seedlings with cow milk(A2), agnihotra ash, honey. Burning the cow dung cakes in the agricultural lands keeps the insects away. Black rice farming uses low-water and is drought resistant.

Black rice was cultivated by the people of the North-Eastern states. Researchers from Australia, Indonesia, Philippines and South Africa are working on this seedling. Kautilya says that for the cultivation of black rice in one acre of land, he invested Rs. 15,000. He further added that he is going to make a profit of nearly Rs. 3 to 4 lakhs. A kg of rice costs nearly Rs 400 to Rs 1500. Kautilya says that cultivating black rice not only benefits the farmers but he in turn provides healthy grain to the people. Recently, Krishna Vrihi seedling has bagged the Geographical Indication tag.

Process of making seedling:

First, one kg of seedling has to be soaked in either 250 or 500 ml of cow milk for 15 days. Mix it thoroughly so that each and every seedling gets coated with cow milk. After 15 days, cow dung has to be mixed and then dry the mixture. After this process, honey or ghee should be added. Now, the seedlings are ready for use. Before harvesting, 'Laxmi Puja' should be performed.

Benefits of Black Rice:

Black rice contains vitamin B, niacin, vitamin E, phosphorus, zinc, antioxidants, amino acids, calcium, magnesium, iron, etc. Rich in anthocyanins which not only acts as antioxidants but also activate detoxifying enzymes, prevents cancer cell proliferation and have anti-inflammatory effects, inhibit the formation of new blood vessels that encourage tumor growth. Black Rice is rich in proteins when compared to brown rice. Even after three to four polishes, the black rice remains the same. Modern research claims that black rice helps fight against heart problems, breast cancer, fatty liver, obesity, and hormones related health disorders, etc.

Lord Rama says - "This world attains happiness and prosperity only through agriculture." So, it is the duty of 'Kaliyuga's Maharshi' (farmers) to safeguard the ancient methods for the cultivation of rice. "When the farmer becomes healthy, the nation becomes wealthy", says Kautilya.