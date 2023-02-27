KMC Student Preethi Case: Family Heartbroken

Preethi's father Narender says she has always been a hardworking student and that it’s rare for girls from their Banjara (ST) community to make it this far.

“When she got her MBBS seat a few years ago, it was a dream come true for our family. There are very few in our Banjara-Lambada community, and definitely not in our family, who have reached that level of education. Most girls don’t even dream that far, but Preethi always aimed high. I have studied only up to Class 12 but my wife and I worked very hard to provide everything to our children,” said Narender, who is originally from Jangaon but settled down at Uppal in Hyderabad many decades ago.

Preethi’s brother D Vamshi, 22, a mechanical engineer who is pursuing MBA, said his parents were determined that the four siblings got good education. “Preethi is the youngest of my three sisters. My eldest sister is a software engineer, my second sister works with the CBSE and Preethi not only did her MBBS but got a PG seat too. There’s no one in our extended family who has reached this far, so they were all really proud of the four of us,” said Vamshi.

Preethi, who completed her MBBS from Kamineni Medical College in Nalgonda, secured a PG seat at KMC and joined duty on November 20 last year.

Also Read: From Seniors' Harassment to Suicide, Medical Student Preethi Case Timeline