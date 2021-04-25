KMC Polls: KCR Did A Lot For Minority Students, Says Mahmood Ali

Khammam: Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar addressed election rallies in Khammam on Saturday.

In his address to the public, Mahmood Ali stated that the TRS government, led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was focused on ensuring people's welfare and achieving state growth. He said the Chief Minister accord high value to the education of SC/ST, BC, and minority students.

The Home Minister explained that there were only 12 minority schools before TRS came to power in 2014, but now, some 204 schools and 83 intermediate colleges have been built for minorities, with about 91, 000 minority students enrolled in them.

Under the leadership of Ajay Kumar, the city's face has changed. A lot of developmental activities are in progress. To ensure the city's growth continues, he urged the city voters to vote for the TRS candidate.

In this rally, ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, Former minister Tummala Nageswar Rao, MP Nama Nageswar Rao, Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao, Sathupalli MLA S Venkata Veeraiah, Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, MLC B Lakshminarayana, and others attended the meeting.