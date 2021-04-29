KMC Polls: 376 Polling Stations Set Up in Khammam

Khammam District Collector RV Karan said, 376 polling stations have been arranged in 60 divisions of Khammam Municipal Corporation.



Karnan paid a visit to the KMC polls reception and distribution center at SR&BGNR College on Wednesday, accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi. He also checked the arrangements for vote counting and inspected the strong rooms.

Karnan instructed the officials to make effective preparations for a smooth election process. He wanted the polling and counting workers to strictly follow the guidelines provided by the State Election Commission (SEC) in response to the spread of covid-19.



Necessary arrangements have been made for polling staff like drinking water, electricity, food, sanitizer, and face masks. Special provisions have been made for pregnant women and people with disabilities said the Collector.

As the campaign came to a close on Tuesday, the KMC election expenditure observer, B Raju, told the contesting candidates that they needed to submit the details of their campaign expenditure. A notice would be issued to those who fail to submit the details.