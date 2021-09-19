Kitex Group invests Rs 2400 Cr in Telangana

Government of Telangana and KITEX Group from Kerala signed an MOU today for setting up 2 integrated fibre to apparel manufacturing clusters in Telangana. Kitex is 2md largest infant manufacturing company in the world. Works on both the clusters will commence within the next 3 months at Warangal (Kakatiya Mega Textile Park) and Rangareddy (Sitarampur) Districts.

KITEX will invest a total of Rs 2400 Cr in these two locations. The integrated clusters will generate a direct employment for 22,000 people and out of that 19,000 will be women employment. It will generate indirect employment of apprx 18,000 people. The project focus on Rural employment for unskilled people , semi and non litrate people.

The Govt of Telangana will facilitate provision of necessary assistance to improve investment environment for KITEX’s investment, which will include prompt land allotment, adequate infrastructure development, including provision of Common Effluent Treatment Plant, and offering competitive incentives customized to KITEX’s requirements. The State Government will also support setting up ESIC Clinic at the project location and ESI Hospital within 10 km of the site at both the locations. Further, State Government will support KITEX in identifying the catchments for manpower for its units and facilitate skilling and placement of workforce, which will be mostly women, with KITEX. Adequate availability of local manpower at both locations will be ensured.

KITEX has deeply appreciated the hassle-free transparent system for quick approvals and clearances as well as single integrated inspections with prior notice under the TS-iPASS framework. Speaking about the business environment and proactive Government support, KITEX MD Mr Sabu Jacob said, “Mr Jacob’s comments on Telangana’s Ease of Doing Business and Government proactiveness. We intend to support the State in achieving its vision of developing world class ecosystem in Textile and Apparel Manufacturing in Telangana with a focus on creation of large number of jobs. In addition, we will also support the State in improving the quality of cotton cultivated here by promoting and encouraging use of better and mecanized technology from land development , cultivation , harvesting , ginning and storage of cotton thereby helping Telangana farmers realize fare prices of cotton.” kitex garments Ltd as a social responsibility in covid time have plan to donate 150,000 PC's of PPE KIT Worth 6 cr to Telangana state .

Addressing the audience at the event, Minister KTR stated that he had spoken to Kitex Group MD Mr. Sabu Jacob over a phone call after the former’s announcement of exiting Kerala. He mentioned inviting Kitex Group to Telangana to explore investment opportunities.

Impressed by the State’s welcoming approach, and the government policies, the Kitex Group made an investment announcement in the same week, stated Minister KTR.

“The discussion which started over a phone call has now transformed into an investment of Rs 2400 Crore, creating 22,000 direct and 18,000 indirect employment opportunities in the region,” said Minister KTR.

During the MoU signing ceremony, Minister KTR reiterated that Telangana Government will provide complete support to Kitex Group in setting up their units in Warangal and Rangareddy Districts. Minister also stated that once the company starts operations, there is a possibility of the company purchasing cotton grown in about three lakh acres in Telangana. Minister KTR asked the Kitex Group management to give more priority to the local youth and women when it comes to employment. The State Government will provide skill training to the locals and make them industry ready, he added. Minister KTR also asked the respected public representatives to coordinate with the women self help groups in this regard.

Minister Erraballi Dayakar Rao expressed happiness over Kitex Group coming forward to set up Integrated Fibre to Apparel Manufacturing Clusters at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal and also at Sitarampur in Rangareddy District.

“CM KCR’s visionary leadership has earned a good name for Telangana. The Government of Telangana is ready to provide any kind of support to the company. In Warangal, we will ensure all the infra facilities are provided to the company including human resources,” said Minister Errabelli.

“The cotton which is grown in Telangana is of top quality and has demand across the world. Clothes manufactured here will be of best quality. My best wishes to Kitex Group,” said Minister Errabelli.