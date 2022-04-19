Kitab Lovers, Load The Box Book Fair 2022 Is Back! Check Venue and Dates

HYDERABAD: Good news for book lovers, a book fair will be organized by Kitab lovers this month where a large number of writers, students, and reading enthusiasts are invited.

Organiser Harpreet Singh Chawla shared the news that the book fair will be organized at Expo Galleria, at the Panjagutta Metro Station Level 1 in Hyderabad, from April 21 to April 24, 2022.

Chawla said that the purpose of the exhibition is to convey its importance to the youth who stay away from books and literature in the digital world. Even today, it is a pleasure to read books by hand. The organization has so far set up more than 16 exhibitions across the country. Giving information about the exhibition, he said that there is a collection of more than 2 lakh books by thousands of authors. This includes books on biography, crime, astrology, political scenes, international affairs, cooking, dictionaries, photography, wildlife, encyclopedia, romance, fantasy, religion and science, along with a book of literature, storytelling, and poetry.

There are hundreds of national and international authors of these books on the subject of Hindi and English. The bestselling books on various topics will also be displayed in the exhibition. He said that the exhibition will be conducted only following the ideal guidelines of Covid.

