Kishan Reddy Slams KCR After BRS Meeting

Union Minister and BJP senior leader Kishan Reddy dismissed the BRS meeting in Khammam as an exercise of daydreaming.

He said, “ Belittling the country’s initiative ‘Make in India’ as ‘Joke in India’ has become a habit of KCR to insult our country , our army, our institutions, our successes and achievements. We have repeatedly said that he can criticize the BJP politically. Since he cannot take on the BJP in this manner, he takes to insulting the country, compares it with Pakistan and Sri Lanka.”

We are manufacturing trains and airplanes through the Make in India initiative. The power production has been increased in the country, Kishan Reddy said.

“Why didn't KCR attend the meeting to resolve water disputes between the states?. Why didn't he make his promise of converting Hyderabad to Dallas and Karimnagar to Istanbul?,” Kishan Reddy asked.

Kishan Reddy pointed out that none of the other leaders on the dais in Khammam spoke about BRS but the agenda was to attack India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

