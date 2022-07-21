Kishan Reddy Shows False Stats on Centre’s Flood Relief Funds to Telangana: KTR 

KTR trashed the statements of Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Central Govt’s flood relief funds given to Telangana. He stated that Kishan Reddy was blatantly lying by giving false statistics. Though he is an MP from Telangana, instead of standing up for the people of Telangana during such difficult times, he is spreading lies, KTR said.

Is it not the Central Govt’s responsibility to come to the rescue of the States where there were floods, KTR asked. When asked about how much the Central Govt. allocated to Telangana under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), Kishan Reddy is confusing people by the numbers of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) which is the rightful share of Telangana under Article 280, said KTR.

KTR asked Union Minister Kishan Reddy to read the statement given by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Parliament where he clearly said that there was not a single penny given to Telangana after 2018.

“Is it not true that the Prime Minister himself conducted a survey on floods in Gujarat and released 1000 crore NDRF special additional assistance in the form of advance in 2021?” KTR asked. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is blind to the problems faced by the people of Telangana. We will keep questioning his discriminatory attitude, KTR said.

KTR stated that the SDRF fund is a constitutional right of every State. SDRF is one of the ways the States get back the taxes paid by them to the central Govt. Kishan Reddy should learn about this fact, he added.

KTR stated that the Modi Govt. is sending huge funds to the flood-affected BJP-ruled states, whereas, they are just sending inspection teams to the non-BJP ruled states affected by floods. Since 2018, till the present, Bihar was allocated Rs. 3250 Crores, Madhya Pradesh - Rs. 4530 Cr, Karnataka - Rs. 6490 Cr, Gujarat - Rs. 1000 Cr under NDRF funds. Are these stats not correct?, KTR questions Kishan Reddy. When they can allocate Rs. 15,270 Cr to four BJP-ruled states, why can’t they provide special funds to Telangana in a similar way, asked KTR?

KTR challenged Kishan Reddy to bring funds to Telangana state in a similar way. He also demanded that Kishan Reddy should apologise to the people of Telangana for spreading lies about the NDRF funds. If Kishan Reddy has any love for Telangana State, he should ensure bringing special funds to Telangana under NDRF, KTR said.

If not Kishan Reddy should accept that the BJP Govt has given nothing to Telangana since 2018, KTR added. KTR stated that the Centre has not responded to the multiple requests of Telangana Govt which repeatedly appealed for allocation of special funds during the floods in Hyderabad.

He stated that the Telangana Govt. has assessed the damage caused by the floods in the State and asked the Central Govt to allocate Rs. 1400 Crores. He said that the centre is trying to wash its hands by just sending inspection teams from Delhi. This will do no good to the State, he added.

KTR stated that Kishan Reddy does not have the courage to bring additional funds to Telangana from the high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Hence he is lying to the people of Telangana.

KTR also stated that Kishan Reddy was making such false statements only to strengthen his position in his party and be a part of the ‘Golmal Batch’ led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If Kishan Reddy as a Union Minister representing Telangana fails to do justice to the people of Telangana, he will remain a loser in history, KTR said

