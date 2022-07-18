Kishan Reddy Says GOI Will Investigate If CM KCR Submits Proofs On His Cloudburst Statement

Union Minister Kishan Reddy said that the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao made a sensational comment that the recent Godavari floods in Telangana and the floods of Ladakh and Uttarakhand were orchestrated by a foreign hand by deliberately creating cloudbursts.

He further stated that the Government of India takes such statements very seriously, especially when levelled by a sitting Chief Minister. He requested KCR to furnish all information and the Government of India will investigate this with utmost seriousness.

Telangana CM KCR on Sunday cited that there may be a foreign hand behind the unprecedented floods in the state. He further stated that, "Some foreign countries are deliberately doing cloudbursts in our country. Earlier, they did it in Leh (Ladakh). Later, they did it in Uttarakhand."

After an aerial survey of the flood situation in the rain hit Bhadradri Kothagudem district, KCR said that "The unprecedented crisis in the state could have sparked off by cloudbursts. We don't know whether the global conspiracy theories are true or not but experts say continuous rain can also be a result of climate change."

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar reacted to the comments made by KCR and said that it is the joke of the century.