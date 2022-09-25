Kishan Reddy Accuses KCR of Blackmailing Centre Over Telangana’s Borrowings

Hyderabad: Accusing the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of cheating the people of Telangana, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy claimed the TRS leader is blackmailing the Centre to increase the State’s borrowing capacity.

Addressing a press conference here, Kishan Reddy said KCR made hollow promises to the people as the TRS government has failed to give fee reimbursement, Aarogyasri, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, subsidies for agriculture and scholarships to students.

Kishan Reddy alleged that the State government was not in a position to pay salaries to government employees. Why the State government failed to give funds to gram panchayats for the last eight years, he questioned and said he was ready for any debate on the issue.

The Union Minister further demanded the state government to resolve the errors in the Dharani portal. Kishan claimed that four lakh people had lodged complaints for facing problems on the portal. It may be noted here that the portal developed by the state government offers a one stop solution for land related transactions.