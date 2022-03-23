Killer Bees Attack YS Sharmila's Praja Prasthanam Padayatra in Bhuvanagiri

YSR Telangana party chief YS Sharmila's padayatra was invaded by a swarm of bees. As part of Praja Prasthanam padayatra, the YSRTP leader was interacting with the people at Durgasanipally village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Wednesday. Suddenly, a huge swarm of killer bees attacked the gathering. Sharmila's security guards made a quick attempt to protect her from the bees attack and led her away to a safe place.

It's not clear where did the killer bees came from or who disturbed the beehive which made the fighting bees aggressive.