Khammam: YS Sharmila Praja Prasthanam Padayatra Enters 77th Day

YSR Telangana Party Chief YS Sharmila’s Praja Prasthanam Padayatra resumed on May 28. YSRTP President commenced the 77th day of her walkathon from Sattupally in Khammam district in Telangana on Saturday.

YS Sharmila addressed a rally at Siddharam village in Sattupalli constituency YS Sharmila after paying floral tributes to Dr. YSR’s statue there. Speaking on the occasion she lauded the administration of the former chief minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy and her father and pointed out that because of the welfare schemes he had implemented YSR was still remembered by crores of people.

She criticized Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao for cheating farmers in the name of debt waiver, students in the name of education from KG to PG, and in many sectors in a similar manner. Now with the elections around the corner, he is getting ready to make more fake promises, she said.

“ We will bring back Dr. YSR’s welfare governance and ensure benefits for the agriculture sector, fees reimbursement, ArogyaSri and implement other schemes for the public, she promised.

