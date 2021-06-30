Khammam: TRS Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik Dances At Wedding Party

TRS Wyra MLA danced at the marriage function of a sarpanch. The incident took place in Khammam district. MLA attended the wedding of Sarpanch at Patimedagumpu village in Karepalli mandal on Tuesday. He blessed the couple.

TRS leaders and many others attended the wedding. After wedding, MPP, MPTC, Sarpanchs and the couple danced to the the traditional dance form of Lambadis. MLA was forced to dance then he shook his leg. Now, the video of TRS MLA Ramulu Naik dancing is going viral.

A few days ago, Lingaiah Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA flouted Covid rules to celebrate his birthday with other politicians even when there was night curfew and strict restrictions in the state to control the spread of coronavirus.