Khammam TRS Leader Murder Case: Family Alleges Main Accused Name Missing In Remand Report

Family members of TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah, who was hacked to death on August 15 in Khammam raised objections over a remand report submitted by the police to the court. Tammineni Koteshwar Rao's name is missing in the remand report though his name was included as A1 in an FIR, said Krishnaiah's son and daughter. They demanded the police to arrest Koteshwar Rao and include him as A1 in the case.

Meanwhile, Khammam police on Friday night arrested eight persons in the murder case.

Khammam police commissioner Vishnu Warier said that B Srinivas Rao, G Krishna, N Lingaiah, B Nageswara Rao, K Naveen, J Krishnaiah, M Lakshmaiah and SK Ramjan Pasha are the arrested accused. Among them Pasha, Krishna and Lingaiah are CPM workers.

Police said that it was Srinivas Rao, G Krishna, N Lingaiah and B Nageswara Rao who were behind the murder of Krishnaiah.

