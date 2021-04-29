Khammam Traders Impose Partial Lockdown: Check Shop Timings

With the pandemic situation in the state deteriorating, and the number of Covid cases increasing daily, Khammam traders have decided to reduce business hours beginning Wednesday.

The traders have decided to impose a partial lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the city. They have reportedly decided to open the shops at 5 am and close them by 2 pm.

The traders have urged people to complete their shopping by 2 pm. The new timings will be continued until the situation becomes normal.