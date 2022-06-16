Khammam Residents Hurt in UP Road Accident

HYDERABAD: As many as 26 piligrims from Khammam in Telangana were injured after the mini bus they were travelling in overturned at Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The accident occured when they were returning from Ayodhya. They had gone to Ayodhya on June 10. The incident took place on the Lucknow-Varanasi national highway at around 3.30 am Wednesday.

Accroding to the police, the mini bus collided with another vehicle at Sultanpur and overturned. The injured were shifted to the district hospital, the police added.

On June 12, In Telangana, wrong route driving by a lorry driver claimed the lives of three persons including a woman on Rajiv Rahadari at Mallaram village of Chinna Kodur Mandal in Siddipet district.The victims were Tandra Papa Rao (56), and his wife Padma (50) of Nerella village of Siricilla district.

The driver of the car Anjaneyulu also died in the mishap. When Papa Rao and his wife were proceeding to Hyderabad from Sircilla, the lory coming in the wrong direction hit their car.

