Khammam Reports First Case Of Omicron

HYDERABAD/KHAMMAM: Out of the three Omicron cases reported in Telangana on Sunday, one was from Khammam registering the first case in the district. Telangana ranks third in the country with 44 positive cases whereas the active Omicron cases in the State stand at 28 now as 10 of 44 patients were treated and discharged.

The first case of Omicron in Khammam district recently was that of a 21-year-old woman living in an apartment on Wyra road. The young woman who recently came to her home in Khammam from Hyderabad had was suffering from a cold and cough. She had tested positive for COVID at the Khammam Government Hospital. However, her samples were also sent to the Hyderabad Virology Lab and it was found that she also had the Omicron variant. District authorities immediately shifted the girl to KIIMS Hospital in Hyderabad.

Of the three newly registered cases, two were foreign travelers from non-risk countries and one was from Omicron Patient Contact. A doctor at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad was recently diagnosed with Omicron which he contracted from a foreigner. On Sunday the doctor's wife was diagnosed with Omicron which registered the first contact spread case of Omicron in the State.

Also Read: Most Omicron Patients in India Fully Vaccinated With Booster Shots