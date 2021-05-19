Khammam: Puvvada's Satirical Comments On CLP Bhatti Vikramarka

Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka have set up a 20-bedded(oxygen) isolation ward and also arranged 100 beds in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Gurukul Vidyalaya on Tuesday.

Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched 20-bed isolation ward with oxygen in Madhira constituency whereas Bhatti Vikramarka inaugurated COVID Care Centre with a capacity of 100 beds at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Gurukul Vidyalaya in Krishnapuram.

During the inauguration, Puvvada made satirical comments on Bhatti Vikramarka. Bhatti said that there were many problems in the Madira Civil hospital and asked Puvvada to solve them.

Reacting on this, Puvvada said that the previous governments didn't work properly and they have created lot of problems and criticised the earlier governments.

Then Bhatti Vikramarka asked for the mike so that he could speak. Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that is not assembly to give the mike and he was speaking after Bhatti completed his speech. He made some funny comments in the meeting.

Ajay Kumar appealed to the people to follow the lockdown guidelines imposed by the government strictly. He said that lockdown was imposed so as to contain the spread of coronavirus and to protect the lives of the people in the state. He said that cases would be registered against those who venture out without a valid reason.

Earlier, Puvvada said that he wanted the private hospitals to display the price list of medical services for treating covid patients at their hospitals. He also added that strict action would be taken against the management of those hospitals if they were found collecting huge fees from patients.

A couple of days ago, with the situation getting worse following the demand for medical oxygen in Khammam Puvvada Ajay Kumar took the initiative and persuaded the ITC Limited's Paperboards unit in Sarapaka near Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district to supply oxygen.