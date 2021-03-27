Khammam Police Patrol Vehicles Now Has GPS

The globe positioning system (GPS) devices have been fixed to Khammam police patrolling vehicles in order to track the movements of the vehicles. Patrolling vehicles with GPS will help the police reach their destination faster in emergency situations. Similarly, the device would be useful to the police personnel to track the location of the patrolling vehicles and respond to them immediately in case of emergency, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sneha Mehra on Friday.

Mehra asked the drivers to maintain the vehicles in good condition and the vehicle movements should be entered in the logbook. He also inspected the maintenance procedures and running condition of the patrol cars and two-wheelers used by Blue Colts police at the district police headquarters.