Khammam Municipal Elections: Nomination Date Ends, 522 Contestants File Nominations

Khammam: The Municipal elections in Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) are soon going to be held. The process of nominations for the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections ended on Sunday evening (April 18).

It is learned that the State Election Commission (SEC) of Andhra Pradesh has issued notifications for elections in two corporations and five municipalities including the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections.

522 nominations were filed for 60 divisions in Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC).

163 nominations were filed from TRS, 125 from Congress, BJP-84, TDP-16, and CPI (M) -35, CII-7, Independents-76, and others.

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier said that Section 30 of the Police Act would be in force under Khammam Commissionerate limits till April 24 in order to maintain law and order.

In a statement on Sunday, he said rallies or meetings should not be conducted without seeking prior permission from the police. Those moving with weapons and possessing dangerous tools and making provocative comments on social media would be punished.

Leaders of various communities, political parties, and various associations have been asked to co-operate with the police in the wake of the ban on moving in groups, he said.