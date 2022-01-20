Khammam Meat Vendors Want Demolished Slaughterhouse Restored

Khammam: Meat traders in the town asked the municipal officials to rebuild a slaughterhouse-meat market that had been dismantled because of a court stay order.

Traders Md Ishaq, Md Miraj, Qadir, Khaja, and Munwar said that the market has supported around 150 families for the past seven decades.

However, without providing any notice, municipal authorities began destroying the stores at around 4.30 a.m. They said that there were sheep, goats, and chickens in the slaughterhouse and that two animals died when the shops were suddenly demolished.

The traders remarked that, in the past, they had requested that the authorities offer them another location to open meat stores or slaughterhouses, but they had been ignored. They claimed that the officials acted illegally since a court had already issued orders to demolish the meat market.