Khammam Man Sets Nephews On Fire Over Land Dispute

In a very tragic incident, a man sets his nephews on fire. The incident took place in Medarabasti of Khammam district. The accused was identified as a 29-year-old Uma Rajasekhar. He visited his brother's home on Thursday in a completely inebriated state. He went along with the Kerosene bottle. He was not happy with his brother over the land dispute. He poured the kerosene on two of his nephews.

The two minors were identified as 4-year-old Kona Bharghav and 12-year-old Kona Virender. The locals who came to know about the incident immediately informed the police. The police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the government hospital for treatment. The condition of the two minors is said to be stable. A case was registered and the investigation is underway.

