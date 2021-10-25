Khammam IAS Officer Snehalatha Delivers Baby at Govt Hospital

Khammam IAS Officer Gives Birth To Baby In Govt Hospital: Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar heaped praises on Khammam district additional collector Snehalata Mogili who gave birth to a baby girl at Matha Sishu Kendram in the District Headquarters Government Hospital on Sunday. He went to the hospital and spoke with Snehalatha and spent some time. During her pregnancy, Snehalatha went to the government hospital for the tests.

Sabharish, ACP Manugur, and husband of an additional collector said, "We had a wish that our baby must be born at a government hospital. Snehalata and baby are in good condition." He further stated that he is very happy. Sabharish added that he wanted to show the people that the facilities in the government hospitals have improved.

District medical and health officer B. Malathi said that Matha Sishu Kendram is no less than a corporate hospital and has all facilities. She said that every day the government doctors and nurses are performing many deliveries.