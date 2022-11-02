Khammam: Harassed By Alcoholic Son, Parents Hire Contract Killers to Get Rid of Him

To get rid of their alcoholic and drug addicted son, parents hired contract killers for Rs 8 lakhs to have him murdered in Khammam district.

Parents- Kshatriya Ram Singh and Rani Bai were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Monday along with the four of five alleged killers of 26 year old Sai Ram and one of the killers was absconding. His body was dumped in Suryapet on October 18 and found a day later.

Huzurnagar CI Ramalingareddy said the couple sought help from Rani Bai’s brother Satyanarayana to have their son killed. Satyanarayana roped in R Ravi, D Dharma, P Nagaraju, D Sai and B Rambabu to carry out the murder. The couple paid Rs 1.5 lakh in advance and agreed to give the balance of Rs 6.5 lakh three days after the murder, the police said.

On October 18, Satyanarayana and Ravi took Sai Ram in the family car to a temple in Kallepalli and met the other accused. “All had liquor and after Sai Ram got drunk, he was strangled with a rope,” the police said.

