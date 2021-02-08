Khammam: Former Sarpanch Couple Who Committed Suicide Die

The wife and husband, who committed suicide along with their family two days ago, died while receiving treatment in Khammam.

The family of a former sarpanch in Bodiyatanda village in Khammam district's Konijarla zone committed suicide two days ago after consuming insecticides due to financial difficulties.

Last Saturday, the couple Vadya Baburao and Rangamma took insecticide gave insecticides to their two children mixed with a cool drink. They were soon rushed to a private hospital in Khammam for treatment. In an unfortunate turn of events, the wife and husband are said to have died on Monday while receiving treatment. Doctors said the condition of two children, Hanisvi and Mahani, was also critical.