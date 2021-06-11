Khammam: Covid Cases Rising Due to Belt Shops

Corona cases are reducing across Telangana, but the severity of corona infections in the border districts is not. Some areas in the Khammam and Nizamabad border districts have been subjected to stringent rules and it has been confirmed that the rise of Covid cases in Khammam is due to liquor shops.

The number of cases in the Sathupalli and Madhira border areas of Khammam district has not dropped. As a result, local officials and representatives discussed controlling the spread of Covid.

In this context, another review meeting was conducted by Minister Puuvada Ajay Kumar. Earlier, local health officials and state health director Srinivasa Rao had already visited the district to examine local issues as the cases were raised.

Officials stated that people from Andhra Pradesh were visiting these areas because the alcohol rate was low, and, as a result, cases spiked in these Telangana areas. To contain the situation, officials in both states have decided to close the interstate roads.