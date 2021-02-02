Khammam Couple Name Son After Sonu Sood, Check 'Anna Prasana' Invite

Sonu Sood... Does this name needs any intro? Obviously a big No. He is one of the most popular stars in the film industry. During the coronavirus induced lockdown we have been listening to one name very constantly. Without any late, everyone would say, Sonu Sood. He helped many migrant workers, students and unemployed. The reel hero has become real hero. He never stepped back to lend his hand for the needy.

Sonu Sood's good deeds have become the talk of the entire nation. People who received help from Sonu Sood expressed their love in different ways. In Telangana's Siddipet district, a temple was built in honour of hero Sonu Sood. The villagers call Sonu Sood as 'Real Hero Of India' because of his philanthropic work.

Now, one more interesting news is that a couple from Khammam district named their son, 'Sonu Sood'.

Going into the details, Panduga Naveen and Triveni have been blessed with a baby boy recently. Panduga Naveen from Mustikuntla village in Bonakal Mandal is working as an RMP. The 'Anna Prasana' ceremony of the child is going to take place on 2nd February and they are going to name their son as 'Sonu Sood'. The invitation card of 'Anna Prasana' ceremony is going viral online. Here is the card, just give a look at it.