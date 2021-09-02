Khammam: Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Turns Turtle Near Sitharapuram

In a very tragic incident, at least 23 persons of a marriage party have been injured when a private school bus they were travelling overturned. The incident took place near Sitarampuram village in Kusumanchi Mandal on Wednesday evening.

A total of 40 people belonging to Sitarampuram and Pocharam villages were on the bus at the time of the accident. They were returning after attending a marriage ceremony in Kamepalli.

According to the reports, an employee of a private school allegedly arranged the bus to ferry the villagers from Kamepalli to Sitarampuram with the permission of the school management.

It is said that the driver of the bus was unable to control the vehicle after its steering wheel rod broke. The bus turned upside down and ploughed into the roadside agricultural field. Nearly 23 suffered minor injuries. Locals rushed to the spot and they immediately shifted the injured to a hospital in Khammam.

After receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and the case has been registered. Police are investigating in all the angles to know the exact reason behind the accident.