Khammam AR Constable Held for Ganja Peddling

The town police in Khammam district seized ganja worth Rs. 1 lakh from an Armed Reserve (AR) policeman and his partner on Wednesday. AR policeman Konda Satish, a resident of Vallabhi in Mudigonda Mandal, and Polleboina Venkateshwar, a farmer from Pallipadu, were identified as the accused.

According to Anjaneyulu, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, a patrolling squad spotted two people moving suspiciously on Harvest School Road, and following an investigation, they were found to be carrying five kilos of cannabis (marijuana) in a bag.

According to the ACP, Sathish had received the drug from his relative, an engineering student from Todithelagudem in Karepalli Mandal, and was waiting in the area to pass it over to an unknown person. He further stated that Satish and Venkateshwar were arrested on the scene and would be taken into custody.

He stated that thorough inspections were being conducted across the district to counter cannabis smuggling in accordance with the instructions of the commissioner of police, Vishnu S Warrier, and that those found guilty of such criminal operations would face harsh punishment. A two-wheeler used in the crime was also recovered from the suspects, who were arrested on the spot.