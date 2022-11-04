Khaki Illicit Affair: Hyderabad CI Caught With Woman, Arrested

Hyderabad: An extra marital affair of an inspector took a dramatic turn when his wife caught him red handedly when he was cosying up with a woman in a car on Thursday night. She informed the Vanasthalipuram police, who then reached the spot. The inspector who was in an inebriated state reportedly picked up an argument with the constable who was on duty and assaulted him.

The cop’s wife along with their children staged a protest near the police station seeking justice for her.

Based on the complaint lodged against the inspector by the constable, Vanasthalipuram police registered a case and arrested the inspector and the woman.

Currently, the inspector Raju is posted at the South zone control room.

