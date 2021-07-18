Khairatabad Ganesh in Ekadasha Rudra Maha Ganapati Avatar

HYDERABAD: The Khairatabad Ganesh, one of Hyderabad's most popular Ganesha idols will be 36 feet tall this year. Due to COVID restrictions, the idol, which is usually the tallest in the city and draws hundreds of devotees during the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations was reduced in size again this year as well.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) commenced works on arrangements for the Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday.

This year a 40-feet Panchamukha Rudra Maha Ganpati will be installed.

According to the Utsav committee, there will be a 15-feet idol of Kala Nageshwari on right side and 15-feet Krishna Kali idol on the left side will flank the 2021 avatar of Maha Ganapati.

After a small pooja, sculptor Chinnaswamy Rajendran, who has been affiliated with the Khairatabad Ganesh for more than four decades, has begun work and has started to procure material for this year's idol at the premises where it is consecrated every year.

He first made the Khairatabad Ganesh idol in 1978 where it was 14-feet high then. The height of the idol went up to 66 feet at a point making it one the largest idols in the country.

The idol will be made with the help of other craftsmen from other states, including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Work at the pandal has also started simultaneously.

The committee intends to take every pandemic-related precaution and has asked worshippers to adhere to COVID rules and avoid visiting the stall at the Khairatabad junction.

The Samithi members have also been given the option of having Lord Ganesh’s online at www.ganapatideva.org from their homes.

The celebrations, which would begin on September 10 and conclude with immersion on September 19 following strict Covid norms.

The pomp will be missing from this year's Ganesha Utsav once again, because of the fear due to COVID- 19 third wave in the country.