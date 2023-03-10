KGBV Food Poisoning; Food, Water Samples Sent For Testing

Mahabubabad: 36 girls fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidhyalaya (KGBV) residential school in Dharmanna Colony of Mahabubabad district on Thursday.

When a few students complained of severe stomach pain and vomiting, they were taken to the district government hospital. When the parents were informed, they rushed to the hospital. Apparently, the hostel staff initially decided not to reveal about the incident to the girl’s parents.

The school’s special officer B Bhavani suspected that the students may have taken ill due to contaminated water and food. “Food and water samples have been sent for testing. Based on the report, we will take action,” she said.

Minister for tribal welfare Satyavati Rathod enquired about the incident and ordered the medical staff to provide proper treatment to the students.