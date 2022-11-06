HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday slammed the BJP and said that the results of the Munugode Byelections were like a slap on the face of the Saffron party and thanked the Munugode voters for electing the TRS. He addressed the media after the ruling party’s stupendous win in the Munugode Assembly byelections in Telangana Bhavan here.

He said that Rajagopal Reddy was just a frontrunner in Munugode and the main persons behind him were Amit Shah and Narendra Modi who was behind the whole high drama. But the enlightened Munugode voters saw through the ploy of the Delhi leadership and voted them out.

BJP KTR slammed the BJP for spreading canards about Telangana and exposed the BJP politics and showed media reports about the crores of Rupees in illegal hawala money that was caught in the State ahead of the elections.

He said that the BJP like a hawala operator was funding money for the elections in a desperate bid to win the elections at any cost. He also alleged that the BJP had created such a situation by pumping money, and liquor and with the arrogance of being in power, tried to buy out the voters.

He alleged that when they shared proof of the wrongdoings of the BJP with the Election Commission of India, they pressurized the election body, who remained mute spectators without taking any action.

In comparison to the last elections, TRS has polled 9 percent more with a majority of votes polled in their favour. Our candidate polled 20, 000 more votes than he did last time. KTR said that for the first time in the history of Nalgonda all the 12 constituencies had voted for the TRS and he thanked the people of Nalgonda.

KTR said that there were many bypolls held in Telangana, but why was it that only in Munugode elections and Huzurabad one could witness money flowing here and this was encouraged by the BJP high command.

We had the dignity of acceding defeat in Dubbak and Huzurabad, unlike the BJP. They should do a self-introspection instead of making such allegations, he decried.

He also showed proof of the BJP attacks on the TRS senior leader during the campaign. Just a day ahead of the elections they created high drama alleging that the BJP was being attacked by the TRS. But the voters did not fall for such cheap politics and sympathy-seeking behavior.

KTR also alleged that they gave money to some candidates to deliberately confuse the voters with similar symbols like the road roller and chapati maker in a bid to mislead the voters. Despite these tactics, they could not succeed and the Munugode voters voted for the TRS.

The TRS Working President also alleged that the BJP had resorted to posting fake news about the TRS in the television channels and social media and that the BJP was nothing but a ‘fake party.

The ruling TRS has won the by-election in Munugode by over 10,000 votes. The TRS candidate, K Prabhakar Reddy, faced a neck-to-neck fight from the BJP's K Rajagopal Reddy. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), recently renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Mungode byelections proved to be a game changer for the party with the General Elections coming ahead next year.

The TRS candidate, K Prabhakar Reddy, took a big lead to be declared the winner eventually. K Rajagopal Reddy, the BJP candidate, was with Congress earlier. The by-election was necessitated after he quit Congress to join the BJP.

