HYDERABAD: The Telangana cabinet is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhara Rao( KCR) at 2 PM at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday, August 5. The Cabinet is likely to discuss several key issues including the final plan for the construction of the new secretariat building near Hussain Sagar. The Cabinet is also expected to finalise the design of CM chamber, ministerial chambers during today's cabinet meeting.

According to reports, KCR, who had earlier promised to raise the retirement age of government employees from 58 to 60, is widely expected to take a decision on the issue during the cabinet meeting. The state government may also issue an ordinance amending the Public Employment Order after the KCR-led state cabinet approves the increase in age limit.

The cabinet is also expected to focus on the prevailing situation in the state in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, measures to be taken to contain the spread of the virus and the changes to be brought in medical sectors due to the flood of complaints about private hospitals charging unusual high amounts from the general public for COVID-19 tests and treatment.

The cabinet, chaired by CM KCR, will also discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the education system and the changes that need to be brought in the education sector for the remainder of the year. The Cabinet will also take stock of the farming methods in accordance with the regulated crop system, which is being enforced from this kharif season.

As per this regulated crop system, the framers of the state will be enlightened about the new cropping pattern and experts from the agriculture sector will guide the farmers in their activities to help them maximize their profits.