Keesara: Wife Bludgeons Alcoholic Husband To Death Over Physically Torture, Mental Harassment

A 30 year old woman who was fed up with her husband's drinking habit allegedly bludgeoned him to death. The incident took place in Keesara on Saturday night.

According to the report, the victim, Shyam (36), a watchman from Warangal, was married to Saroja and the couple had three children. Keesara Inspector J. Narender Goud said that Shyam was allegedly addicted to alcohol and used to beat his wife and kids daily. On Saturday night too, he came home in a completely drunken state and started torturing her as usual. After a heated argument, she hit his head with a pestle and thought that he might have fallen unconscious.

Police stated that, "When he started beating their daughter, Saroja hit his head with a pestle, and as a result, he fell on the ground. She assumed that Shyam fell unconscious and was sleeping and left him unattended."

She found Shyam dead in a pool of blood the next morning (on Sunday) and alerted her neighbours, who in turn told the police about the murder. A case has been filed and Saroja was arrested.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old farmer was found murdered in an agricultural field at Nandigama in Rangareddy district. Rayappagari Srinivas Reddy was stabbed to death by some unknown persons.

Nandigama police confirmed that it was about 11 AM on Sunday, Vadla Naveen Chary, a tractor driver, found Reddy's body on Sunday and told his family members. Police are investigating the case and trying to find the accused.