Former Tahsildar of Keesara, Erva Balraju Nagaraju who was caught red-handed while taking Rs 1.10 crore bribe in August, allegedly hanged himself in central prison Chanchalguda. The dead body of Balraju was shifted to Osmania hospital for autopsy. Dabeerpura police registered a case and took up investigation.

The ACB on Tuesday questioned Nagaraj for issuing fake pass books. Authorities, who took him into custody for the second time, questioned how Kandadi Dharmareddy, along with his family members and others, had illegally issued pass books for nearly 24 acres of land. The ACB officials also questioned what kind of support Dharmareddy had given to him so as to clear the documents for 140 acres of land.

A fresh case had been registered against Erva Basvaraj Nagaraju for issuing passbooks to disputed lands worth Rs 48.80 crore without the consent of senior officials. It is all known knowledge that ACB officials have caught Erva Balaraju Nagaraju while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.10 crore for settling the matter of a dispute over 28 acres of land situated in Rampally Dayara Revenue Village in Medchal-Malkajgiri District.