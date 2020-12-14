Keep Telangana Land Registrations Free From Corruption: KCR To Officials

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday conducted a high-level review meeting at Pragati Bhavan on the procedure to be followed for the registration of non-agricultural lands and properties. He directed the authorities to ensure that the registration of non-agricultural assets is done in a highly transparent and easy manner, free from corruption, bribery and without giving any scope for officials to use discretionary powers.

KCR appointed a Cabinet Sub-Committee under the chairmanship of Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and instructed the officials to interact with builders, real estate traders and others for the next three to four days and finalize the strategy to be followed for the registration of non-agriculture lands and properties in the state.

Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav would be the members of the Sub-Committee.

Chief Minister KCR said that, "Registrations have been stopped for 70 to 80 days due to various reasons. All the problems should be solved and registration should be done easily and conveniently. There is a boom for real estate business in Hyderabad. There should be a process of registration of non-agricultural lands and properties."

KCR also inquired about agriculture lands’ registration carried out through Dharani portal and expressed his happiness that agriculture land registrations were done through Dharani in an easy and hassle free manner.

The Chief Minister said that, “The poor have constructed their houses without any proper documents. They are being issued electricity bills, property tax and water tax. Problems are coming when such properties are purchased or sold. There must be a solution to such problems."

KT Rama Rao, Mahmood Ali, Prashanth Reddy, Somesh Kumar, CMO Secretaries Seshadri, Smita Sabharwal, Rajsekhar Reddy, Bhoopal Reddy, Mee Seva Commissioner GT Venkateswar Rao, MLA Balka Suman, MLC Naveen Rao and others attended the meeting.