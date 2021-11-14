KCR's Vision Made Telangana Bag 12 Awards Under Swachh Survekshan 2021: KTR

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao appreciated the efforts of the municipal officials in winning awards in as many as 12 categories at the national level sanitation challenges announced by the centre. He said that this has been possible with Pattana Pragathi and Palle Pragathi initiated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The main aim of Palle and Pattana Pragathi is all round developement of villages and urban areas. The face of municipalities and villages have been changed with Pattana and Palle Pragathi programmes.

Addressing a press conference along with MAUD special chief secretary Arvind Kumar on Saturday, KTR said that Telangana had won awards in 12 categories under Swachh Survekshan 2021, Garbage Free City Rating 2021 and Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge.

KTR said that a total of Rs 2,950 crore had been released to urban local bodies since ‘Pattana Pragathi’ was launched.

He said that President Ram Nath Kovind would present the awards during the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav being held by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on November 20.

The urban local bodies which are going to receive the awards under Swachh Survekshan 2021 are the GHMC, Nizampet Municipal Corporation and the municipalities of Sircilla, Siddipet, Nizampet, Ibrahimpatnam, Ghatkesar, Kosgi, Husnabad and Secunderabad Cantonment.